'Spring Awakening' Cast to Reunite for 2022 Tony Awards Performance

The original cast of Spring Awakening is set to reunite for a special performance at the 75th annual Tony Awards hosted by Ariana DeBose.

While the ceremony did not clarify who from the award-winning, groundbreaking musical will be taking the stage, the 2007 production originally starred Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff and John Gallagher Jr., who all previously got back together for a one-time performance during the pandemic. That reunion was documented in the HBO film Spring Awakening: Those You've Known.

Other notable performers slated to take the stage of Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday night are Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter and the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus.

Additionally, the evening will feature performances by the 2022 nominated musicals, A Strange Loop, Company, Girl From the North Country, MJ, Mr. Saturday Night, Music Man, Paradise Square and Six.

Unfolding over four hours live coast to coast, the evening kicks off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT with the one-hour special on Paramount+, The Tony Awards: Act One hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough. That will be followed by the annual ceremony honoring the best of Broadway, which will air on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.