'Spy City': Dominic Cooper Must Find the Leak in Trailer for AMC+ Cold War Series (Exclusive)

Espionage is at the center of the AMC+ original, Spy City, starring Dominic Cooper as English spy Fielding Scott. And ET has the exclusive first look at the trailer for the six-episode series premiering on the service in April.

Set in 1960s Berlin, Germany, the Cold War series follows Scott after he’s sent on a mission to find out who is behind a leak of vital security intel belonging to the Americans, British and French. With the Russians interfering, Scott has the impossible task of not only finding the traitor -- by exposing, arresting or eliminating that person -- but also cleaning up Berlin. This is, after all, the same place that Nikita Khrushchev once declared to be the “most dangerous place on Earth.”

As teased in the trailer, not everyone or everything is what appears to be, making Scott’s mission even more deadly. “When you’re in Berlin, people seem to get killed,” one person tells Scott, to which he replies, “Maybe it’s a Berlin problem.”

Spy City was created and written by novelist William Boyd (Restless, Chaplin) and directed by German Portuguese filmmaker Miguel Alexandre (The Inspector and the Sea). In addition to Cooper, who was most recently seen in Preacher on AMC and previously flexed his spy muscles in Stratton and Fleming: The Man Who Would Be Bond, the cast includes Romane Portail (Sense8), Leonie Benesch (The Crown), Johanna Wokalek (Tatort), Seumas Sargent (Tom of Finland) and Brian Caspe (Jojo Rabbit).

Spy City premieres exclusively in the U.S. on Thursday, April 15 on AMC+.