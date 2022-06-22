Stacey Dash Uncomfortably Learns About African American Studies in 'College Hill' Trailer (Exclusive)

Stacey Dash is going back to school for a reality TV show, but her first class may be awkward for her: African American studies.

The Clueless star is taking part in the BET+ reality series College Hill: Celebrity Edition, where she and seven other celebrities will live together and attend Texas Southern University. The group -- also comprised of NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Dreamdoll, India Love and Slim Thug -- will try to expand their educational horizons in the eight-episode series premiering June 27 on BET+.

In a sneak peek of the series, the group navigates college life through a celebrity lens while showcasing the unique cultural and academic experience of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). In their quest to prove that it's never too late to go back to school, the group enrolls at Texas Southern University (Megan Thee Stallion's alma mater) as they work to complete a specialty certificate program to cross the stage.

Their first class, African American studies, and the trailer shows just how uncomfortable Dash looks to be in class. In the video, the class professor says, "The information that we are going to be exchanging is going to elevate our souls. Does everybody self-identify as Black in here?"

Dash fidgets and expresses a shocked look in class. During a confessional, Big Freedia then says, "Stacey Dash is taking African American studies. This should be interesting."

But it's not just that class that seems to make Dash uncomfortable. She seemingly isolates herself from the group. During one hangout at their residence, Ray J and NeNe call her out for not uttering a word.

Back in March 2021, Dash appeared on DailyMailTV and apologized for her past controversial comments. She also slammed her time at Fox News while adding she no longer supported Donald Trump.

"There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them," Dash said at the time. "They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that's who Stacey was, but that's not who Stacey is now. Stacey's someone who has compassion, empathy."

She made headlines for all the wrong reasons again in 2016. In an interview with ET, the actress said transgender people should pee in bushes and that feminism was ruining men. She also caused outrage when she called Jesse Williams a "Hollywood plantation slave" following his powerful speech on racism and inequality at the BET Awards.