'Star Trek: Discovery' Star Sonequa Martin-Green Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Sonequa Martin-Green is a proud mom of two! The Star Trek: Discovery star welcomed a baby girl with husband Kenric Green on July 19, she revealed on Tuesday. The couple have named their newborn daughter Saraiyah Chaunté Green.

"We welcomed our sweet baby girl last Sunday, July 19th at 8:32 in the morning," Martin-Green began her post, which included several sweet pics of Saraiyah's first moments in the world. "It was a profoundly beautiful home birth, and now both of our children have been born in the water. We never felt that anything was missing, but now that she’s here, we feel a perfect sense of completeness."

"Her name is Saraiyah Chaunté Green, she’s got Mommy’s initials and Mommy’s middle name. 🥰 She’s utterly perfect, just like her brother. Thanks be to Yeshua, she’s the final piece to our Love-given puzzle," she added.

Martin-Green welcomed her son, Kenric Justin Green II, in 2015. She revealed she was expecting baby No. 2 in March.

"Adding another passenger to the Green train! All aboard little lady, this train is fueled by Love and we’re already overflowing with it for you," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The actress opened up about motherhood in the November 2015 issue of Good Housekeeping. "I just melt when you mention the fact that I’m a mother now," she gushed, calling the experience "profound" and "enlightening."

"It's really been divine having someone come from you and being responsible for their livelihood, for nurturing them," she said. "My heart just melts as I speak about it and frankly I think words can’t really describe it when I try. It’s almost going to make me cry."

See more celeb baby news in the video below.