Stephen Amell Speaks Out After Getting Kicked Off of a Plane Following an Argument With His Wife

Stephen Amell is speaking out after he was asked to leave a flight. The 40-year-old actor took to Twitter on Wednesday after reports surfaced that he was kicked off of his flight following an argument with his wife, Cassandra Jean.
"My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to [Los Angeles]," he wrote. "I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed."
"I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight two hours later and traveled home without any further issue," Amell added in a second tweet. "I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story. Must be a slow news cycle."
In a statement to ET, a spokesperson for Delta said, "Delta flight 966 on June 21 took a brief, eight minute departure delay after an unruly customer was deplaned from the aircraft prior to departure in Austin. The flight arrived ahead of schedule at Los Angeles International Airport."
Just days before the flight, 35-year-old Jean shared a photo of herself, Amell, and others from the ATX Festival, which they had been in town to attend. The couple was there promoting Speech & Debate: Legacy, which Jean directed and Amell starred in.
"We had a pretty good time @atxfestival," Jean wrote. "Head to @speechanddebate.film to grab your pass and catch up on all three episodes!"
The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, share one daughter, 7-year-old Maverick.
