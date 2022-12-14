Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Days Leading Up to His Death Included His Wedding Anniversary With Allison Holker

In the days leading up to his shocking death, Stephen “tWitch" Boss spent his time on social media documenting what he loved to do best -- bust out dance moves and share the love he had for his family.

Boss, who tragically died Tuesday in Los Angeles, took to TikTok on Monday and posted a video of himself dancing to Mr. Cheeks' "Lights, Camera, Action!" His wife, Allison Holker, and their 3-year-old daughter, Zaia, made an appearance in the 28-second clip.

The famed DJ and former co-executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show also posted a short video honoring his wife on their ninth wedding anniversary. He aptly set the clip to the 1993 track "Anniversary" by Tony! Toni! Toné!

Less than a week ago, Boss posted a video of his family decorating a Christmas tree, taking a stroll around the neighborhood with their pooch and lounging on the couch. That post's caption read, "Our favorite part about the holiday season is the feeling of togetherness."

Boss also wished his grandfather a happy birthday on Dec. 10, which was also his ninth wedding anniversary. He paid tribute to Holker with a sweet post that included photos on their wedding day. He captioned it, "Happy anniversary my love."

As recently as Monday, Boss posted a video with Holker as they busted out one of their daily dance routines.

Boss wasn't overly active on Twitter, where he had nearly 207,000 followers, but the famous DJ and So You Think You Can Dance alum did post a tweet on Dec. 3 commenting on "the insanity" of the Georgia-LSU college football game, in which the Bulldogs routed the Tigers, 50-30, to capture the SEC Championship.

Prior to that tweet, Boss last tweeted Oct. 14 in which he shared "just a thought," which came via a screenshot of a motivational quote he wrote in his phone's notepad.

"One of my favorite parts of flying on a cloudy day is when the plane breaks through the clouds to reveal the beautiful day that’s just beyond the cloud ceiling," Boss wrote. "A great reminder for life on the vastness of the idea that ‘everything will be alright.’ And if we can just know, have faith that just beyond whatever cloud are on our perceived ceiling, are clear skies full of potential possibilities and promises."

He shared a similar sentiment on Oct. 11 when he tweeted, "[Good morning] friends. New day. New breath. New possibilities. Take it. Run with it. Glide with it. Lean with it. Rock with it. (Had to) Lmao no matter how you do it do it do it, make the day yours. You deserve it. Love ‘y’all."