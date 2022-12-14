Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead at 40: Ellen, Questlove, Kelly Rowland, and More Stars Pay Tribute

Celebrities are paying tribute after the unexpected and tragic death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The dancer, producer and actor died on Tuesday, his wife Allison Holker confirmed to ET. He was 40 years old.

Boss was found dead after Holker reported that her husband had left home without his car to a Los Angeles police station, TMZ -- who was first to publish the news -- reports. He died of a self-inflicted gun shot wound.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans," Holker, who shared three children with Boss, said in her statement to ET.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Closing her statement, Holker shared a final message for her husband. "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she concluded.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Boss was known for his role as the house DJ of The Ellen DeGeneres Show from 2014 until the end of the series in 2022. Ellen posted a tribute to her former collaborator on Friday morning, writing "I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. pic.twitter.com/lW8Q5HZonx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2022

Fellow musician and friend Questlove took to Instagram to pay honor Boss, writing, "I have no words man. May his family find resolution in this dark time."

"May we all find peace of mind in our everyday lives. Everyday is a winding road & you just may never know who is on the edge. A lot of us can’t process emotions & how to deal with it," he continued. "I’ll admit yesterday was rotten & every minuscule occurrence of a Murphy’s Law nature sent me spiraling. Take time out for yourselves if you feel like you’re on the edge (I know most of us are confused when it comes to darker emotions like sadness and anger—-both healthy to express but becomes problematic when your solution is to figure out how to get rid of the feelings that don’t feel good to you."

He ended his message with: "Take time out for yourselves & sit in silence people. Time literally heals wounds. Rest In Melody Twitch."

Collaborator Paul Feig wrote, "Absolutely devastated by this news. Stephen was such a wonderful loving soul, filled with joy and positive energy. I worked with him several times and he was nothing but amazing. I don’t know what demons he was dealing with but my heart goes out to Alison."

Absolutely devastated by this news. Stephen was such a wonderful loving soul, filled with joy and positive energy. I worked with him several times and he was nothing but amazing. I don’t know what demons he was dealing with but my heart goes out to Alison. https://t.co/6KJT38SKyO — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 14, 2022

Fellow So You Think You Could Dance star Dmitry Chaplin said in a statement that he is at a "complete loss for words. My heart goes out to Allison and her family, since their loss is even more tragic than ours!"

"I first met Twitch on SYTYCD when he was a contestant," Chaplin continued. "He was always one of the most modest, friendly, and fun individuals I've ever met. He truly loved the art of dancing and was instrumental in bringing it to the attention of newer generations through television. He will forever be remembered as a friend, a gifted performer, and a kind person."

Keep scrolling to see more celeb reactions to Boss' death.

Damn this is sad news.

sending prayers to Stephen "tWitch" Boss's family and friends. ❤️🙏 RIP TWITCH — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) December 14, 2022

Kelly Rowland Instagram Story

Instagram

A kind soul and a sweet person.. that is how I will remember Twitch... This was his 40th birthday party .. my heart goes out to his family especially Allison and their beautiful kids.. this is devastating... I love you brother and will miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/qkmsM3aodT — loni love (@LoniLove) December 14, 2022

Instagram

This is not possible. I am absolutely lost for any words or comprehension. Heartbreaking 💔 — Valentin (@iamValC) December 14, 2022

Instagram

Instagram

You’ll be missed by brother. You’ll be missed. Thanks for always laughing and smiling with me.



Stephen “tWitch” gone way too soon 💔💔💔. RIP tWitch. pic.twitter.com/rxthGUTPLZ — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 14, 2022

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

What is going on?! This news has broken my heart. I’ve loved him since #SYTYCD. He was always so joyful & full of life. Always.



Oh, tWitch!💔



If you are feeling despair PLEASE call 988. #PleaseStay



Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead at 40 by Suicide https://t.co/GEjHIJCNmT via @TMZ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 14, 2022

Instagram

My son just called me to let me know tWitch, Stephen Boss, has passed. I send love & will pray for Allison Holker & their 3 children.I am so sad- his joyful talent lit up our hearts from the time my kids were small. Hold your loved ones dear!!This life is not promised to anyone.. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) December 14, 2022

Instagram

Heartbroken. Always full of love & joy every time I saw him. And he always brought a smile to my face every time I saw him. Sending my love, thoughts, and prayers to @Allisonholker & his family. Love you, Twitch. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) December 14, 2022

Instagram

The world lost a bright light today. Twitch brought joy and love to people all over the world through music and through dance. My heart is heavy today for his family and all of those who knew and loved him. pic.twitter.com/VmvxFgOF5d — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) December 14, 2022

Instagram

RIP DJ Twitch. I was a fan of his light and talent. My condolences to his beautiful family. 🕯️ — ChristyCarlsonRomano (@ChristyRomano) December 14, 2022

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

To my beloved friend, confidant, and brother…



God knows, my heart is at a standstill because I have never known a friend like you. No words, dance, or show can adequately capture just how magnificent your existence was to this world and me. pic.twitter.com/hm0sbefcpw — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) December 14, 2022

Instagram

Rest in Peace to Stephen Boss “Twitch”. I’m Heartbroken for his family — FINNEAS (@finneas) December 14, 2022

Instagram

Shocked and saddened to hear the news of @official_tWitch death. Twitch was a warm, joyful, and loving person that I had the honor of working with on tv a bit. Always the most genuine and down to earth and humble energy. Sending his family my deepest sympathies. #RIPTwitch pic.twitter.com/zXV1Ybs48M — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) December 14, 2022

Instagram

Demi Lovato IG

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).