Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Died Without a Will, Wife Allison Holker Files for Control of His Estate

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife, Allison Holker, is dealing with the legal aftermath of his death by suicide. Boss died on Dec. 13, 2022 at the age of 40. He left behind Holker and their three children.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Boss died without a will, forcing Holker to file a California Spousal Property Petition in Los Angeles.

This is a routine procedure in which the surviving spouse has to file a petition to prove that they are the spouse of the person who died.

Holker requested Boss' half of Stephen Boss Productions and Goldman Sachs investment account, as well as royalties from Cast and Crew Production Services; Disney Worldwide Services, Inc.; GEP Talent Services, LLC; and SAG/AFTRA, per the court filing.

In the filing, Holker is asking for a "determination of property passing to the surviving spouse" as well as "confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse."

The couple tied the knot in 2013, and their children are Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3. Boss also adopted Holker's 14-year-old daughter, Weslie, from a previous relationship.

Last month, a source told ET that Holker is keeping Boss' memory alive for their kids.

"Allison is making sure that all the kids know how much their daddy loves them, that he is still with them and his spirit is still flourishing, that this has nothing to do with them, and that they can do things to help keep his spirit alive," said the source.