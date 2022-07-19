Steven Hull Raley, TikTok Star Known as 'Pissed Off Trucker,' Dies in Kansas Crash

Steven Hull Raley has died. The TikTok star, who was known as @Pissed_off_trucker on the platform, died when his semi-truck crashed in Kansas on July 12. He was 52.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. near Colby, Kansas, The Kansas City Star, citing an incident report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, reports.

According to the outlet, the crash occurred when Raley's 2019 Volvo semi-truck veered off the highway and through a fence. The truck continued for another quarter-mile before crashing back through the fence and crossing both sides of the interstate, eventually coming to a stop in a nearby ditch, the outlet reports.

Following the crash, the social media star, who was wearing a seat belt according to officials, was taken to the Citizens Medical Center and pronounced dead, the outlet reports.

Truckers Final Mile, an organization that works to reunite trucker families in times of crisis, is accepting donations on behalf of Raley's family to help get him home to Birmingham, Alabama, where he will be laid to rest, the charity said on Facebook.

Getting home to his loved ones was the subject of Raley's last TikTok video, which he posted just hours before his death, the outlet reports.

"All I care about is getting home," he reportedly told his followers in his last post. "That's what I care about more than anything else."

Raley's TikTok account appears to have been deleted in the wake of his death.