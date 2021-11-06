'Stranger Things' New Season 4 Teaser Reveals Key Details: Watch!

The countdown to Stranger Things season 4 is officially on!

As part of Netflix's Stranger Things Day on Saturday, the streaming service released a new teaser for the upcoming season that reveals more information -- including its new settle. As footage hints, the crew -- led by Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven -- are definitely not in Hawkins, Indiana anymore.

Instead, they'll be venturing to sunny California.

"I even like school now. I have made lots of friends," Eleven says in her letter to . "Even so, I am ready for spring break. Mostly because I get t see you. We will have the best spring break ever."

And just as she says that, chaos ensues. Just another day on Stranger Things!

Watch the new teaser trailer below.

On Saturday, Netflix released the titles of season four's episodes which include The Hellfire Club, Vecna's Curse, The Monster and the Superhero and more. To see all the titles, watch the video below.

Stranger Things returns in 2022 on Netflix. For more, watch below.

