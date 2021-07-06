'Succession' Season 3 Drops First Teaser Ahead of Fall Premiere

After being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, Succession is finally returning with its third season. Ahead of its fall 2021 premiere, HBO released a juicy teaser for the new season as the Emmy-winning drama continues to follow the lives of the Roy family as its members fight for control of Waystar RoyCo.

Season 3 picks up soon after the shocking season 2 finale, when Kendall (Jeremy Strong) gave a scathing press conference that exposed Logan (Brian Cox) and threatened his position as both CEO and patriarch. According to HBO, after being ambushed, Logan is “in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

Of course, that just means more infighting and positioning for Roy siblings, Connor (Alan Ruck), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin), as well as Logan’s current wife, Marcia (Hiam Abbass), cousin, Greg (Nicholas Braun), Shiv’s husband, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), and Connor’s girlfriend, Willa Ferreyra (Justine Lupe).

In addition to the core family members, the returning cast includes Peter Friedman (COO Frank Vernon), J. Smith Cameron (general counsel Gerri Kellman), Dagmara Dominczyk (head of PR Karolina Novotney), David Rasche (CFO Karl Mulle), Fisher Stevens (communications executive Hugo Baker), Arian Moayed (board member Stewy Hosseini), Harriet Walter (Logan’s ex-wife Lady Caroline Collingwood) and James Cromwell (Logan’s brother Ewan).

Also joining this season is Alexander Skarsgård as tech founder and CEO Lukas Matsson, Sanaa Lathan as Lisa Arthur, a high profile lawyer, Linda Emond as senior White House aide Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, Jihae as PR consultant Berry Schneider, Adrien Brody as billionaire investor and activist Josh Aaronson and Hope Davis as Sandi Furness, daughter to Logan Roy's long-time rival, Sandy.