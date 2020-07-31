'Succession' Star Nicholas Braun Recorded a Coronavirus Rock Song and It's Pretty Amazing

Looking for a head-banging quarantine anthem? Cousin Greg has you covered! Succession star Nicholas Braun scored an Emmy nomination on Tuesday for his role in the lauded HBO series, but the actor may be angling for a GRAMMY as well, with his newly released COVID single.

The song was born from some social media inspiration. On May 6, Braun took to Instagram to ask for help from some "musical people" in putting a tune to the lyrics he had composed for the chorus.

Plenty of fans -- including a few famous friends (keep an eye out for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka!) -- sent him ideas to expand on the track, and the result is a rocking anthem reminiscent of aughts pop-punk, appropriately titled "Antibodies (Do You Have The)."

"Do you have the antibodies? / Do you wanna be with me? / Do you have the antibodies? / 'Cause if you don't, you better stay away!" Braun sings in the chorus. Other lyrics explain the importance of social distancing and admit that scientists aren't entirely sure what the presence of COVID-19 antibodies actually mean in terms of reinfection. Check out the full video above.

Antibodies or not, it's bound to be an impressive awards season for Braun and his co-stars. Succession racked up 18 Emmy nominations this week, including three in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, where Braun is nominated alongside Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen. Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong and defending Golden Globes winner Brian Cox are all also nominated from the cast.

