'Summer House's Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula Are Married: See the Pic!

Congratulations are in order for Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula! The Summer House stars are officially married.

Cooke, 39, and Batula, 30, got engaged in 2018 and were originally supposed to tie the knot in September 2020. Like many couples, their nuptials were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bravo shared the news of the stars' wedding on Twitter on Sunday, alongside a gorgeous snap from their special day. Fellow Bravolebrities Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Luke Gulbranson, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke and Craig Conover were also in attendance at the event. DeSorbo and Radke served as a bridesmaid and groomsman, respectively.

Summer should be fun for the rest of your lives 💞Congrats to #SummerHouse’s @imkylecooke + @amandabatula_ on sending it down the aisle! 👰‍♀️🤵💍(📸: Melissa Marshall ) pic.twitter.com/LbErt5b1l8 — Bravo (@BravoTV) September 26, 2021

See more pics from the wedding below.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

In an interview with ET last year, Cooke and Batula opened up about trying to plan their wedding amid the pandemic.

"It's really weird to, like, get excited about planning a wedding that you don't even know if it's going to happen," Batula said. "You want to move forward, you want to book all these people. But, like, who knows?"

"I do think there's gonna be some return to, like, 'the new normal,'" Cooke interjected. "Not normal, but whatever the new normal is. But in a post- or, like, a pre-vaccine world, do weddings happen?"

"Yeah, is there, like, a limit on how many people you can have?" Amanda asked. "At what point do they let 250 of your closest friends and family get together in a confined space? … But we are staying optimistic. I mean, I think there are worse things that can happen."

See more from the couple in the video below.