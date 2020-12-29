'Superman & Lois' Trailer: The World's Most Famous Super Family Get a CW Spinoff

The Arrowverse may be down an Oliver Queen, but it's got a brand new Batwoman and a spinoff for DC's most famous super couple: In Superman & Lois, Tyler Hoechlin's Clark Kent and Elizabeth Tulloch's Lois Lane are back following Crisis on Infinite Earths and they're making it a family affair.

On Tuesday, The CW dropped the trailer featuring a first look at the titular duo in action, along with a pep talk only the Man of Steel could deliver.

"We all begin as one version of ourselves, but as we grow, life changes us. Every moment shaping our character, shifting our priorities, stretching every fiber of our being until we think we've lost ourselves to the stress of it all," Hoechlin's Clark Kent narrates the trailer.

"But that's not true, because under the torn fibers is a stronger person, forged like steel with the courage to fight for those we love," he concludes. "What we thought was lost can be found... in family."

The series sees Clark and Lois return to his hometown of Smallville, where they'll navigate being working parents to two teen boys, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin), who may or may not inherit Kryptonian superpowers of their own.

Watch the trailer below:

Superman & Lois also stars Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as her husband, Kyle, and Inde Navarrette as their daughter, Sarah. Dylan Walsh, meanwhile, plays Lois' father, General Samuel Lane, with Wolé Parks as a mysterious stranger who upends idyllic life in Smallville.

Superman & Lois premieres Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.