'Superstore' Actor Ben Feldman Reveals He Underwent Spinal Surgery

Ben Feldman is recovering after surgery. The 40-year-old Superstore star took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that he underwent spine surgery earlier this week.

Feldman shared shots of himself in a hospital bed, posing with his doctor and recovering at home. He also hilariously included a screenshot of a Google search, which asked, "How much is too much stool softener?"

"So some Me news: on Monday, an incredible surgeon in Newport (dr Robert Bray) opened up my neck, drilled out some calcified bone & 2 sh**ty discs in my spine, popped in 2 artificial discs & sewed me back up," he wrote. "It was horrifying but I’m alive & lots of friends/family sending me food that I can swallow, which is a v underrated category of food (slippery)."

Feldman went on to praise his wife, Michelle Mulitz, and their 2-year-old son, Charlie, for helping him to recover in their own ways.

"@michellehelyn is an incredible (& patient) nurse & sometimes when she’s unavailable, Charlie will bring his toy dr bag up to my room & give me a 'shot,'" he said. "Anyway things are good."

Feldman's celeb friends took to the comments to wish the actor well, with Mindy Kaling writing "cool scar" and Chrissy Metz sending "love and healing vibezzzz."

"Wow. Could've been me," BJ Novak joked.

"Wow, man. I am so sorry. XO," Johnny Galecki commented.