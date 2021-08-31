'Survivor’ Alum Parvati Shallow Requests Domestic Violence Restraining Order Against John Fincher

Parvati Shallow has been granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her estranged husband John Fincher, ET confirms. ET has reached out to reps for Shallow and Fincher for comment.

The news comes a week after Shallow filed for divorce from Fincher in Los Angeles on Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences.

Shallow, who won Survivor: Micronesia - Fans vs. Favorites, tied the knot with Fincher, who came in 9th in the Survivor: Samoa season, in July 2017. The two welcomed daughter Ama in July 2018.

In court documents obtained by ET on Tuesday, Shallow asked that Fincher stay at least 100 yards from her, her home, workplace, vehicle, and their daughter, Ama, 3.

The 38-year-old reality star also requested that her estranged husband attend anger management classes and not "harass, attack, strike, threaten, assault" her or contact her "in any way."

The judge granted Shallow a temporary restraining order, requiring that Fincher move out of their home and requiring that he stay at least 100 yards away from both Shallow and Ama. The judge also denied him visitation with the 3-year-old. For now, the judge did not require that Fincher attend anger management classes.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram on Monday, Shallow opened up about "going through a very hard time right now."

"In times of great challenge, I’ve learned to slow way down and take things moment by moment," she wrote. "My priority now is to create a brave, loving & safe space for me and my daughter so that I can show up with calm presence, strength of heart and resilience as we walk through this difficult time #wecandohardthings."

Shallow first competed in the reality competition series in 2006 during Survivor: Cook Islands, and came back to win two years later. In 2010, she competed in Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, where she came in second place.

A full decade later, Shallow returned to the game for round four on the show's milestone 40th season, Winners at War, in 2020.

In an interview with ET at the time, Shallow opened up about leaving her family for a long stretch to play the game, and how motherhood had changed her mindset and her strategy.

"I have changed a lot from 10 years ago, and being a mom has been the biggest transformation of my life," she shared. "There was a vulnerability to me this time, coming back out there, that I hadn't had before. There was an emotionality that was uncontrollable."

"Even before the game started, when we were in pregame and doing press, if someone asked me about my baby, I would break out into tears," she added. "So, I was really at a place in my life that I wasn't able to separate that and put a wall up or a shield up around that vulnerability like I have been able to do in the past. That was really the difference for me."