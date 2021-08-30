'Survivor' Announces 18 New Castaways for Season 41's 'Bold New Era'

Survivor is gearing up for its 41st season in Fiji!
On Monday, CBS revealed the 18 new castaways that will compete on the next edition of the Emmy Award-winning series, which the network describes as "a bold new era."
"As the thrilling competition begins on the beautiful islands of Fiji, 18 determined castaways will be divided into three tribes of six to face a faster, more intense and more dangerous season than ever before," a press release states. "The unpredictable, accelerated pace will test even the strongest super-fan, as supplies are minimal, reward challenges are scarce, and players find themselves faced with advantages that could significantly help their game or, just as easily, extinguish their torch."
Name: Brad Reese
Age: 50
Hometown: Shawnee, WY
Current Residence: Shawnee, WY
Occupation: Rancher
Name: Danny McCray
Age: 33
Hometown: Houston, TX
Current Residence: Frisco, TX
Occupation: Ex-NFL Player
Name: David Voce
Age: 35
Hometown: Highland, CA
Current Residence: Chicago, IL
Occupation: Neurosurgeon
Name: Deshawn Radden
Age: 26
Hometown: San Bernardino, CA
Current Residence: Miami, FL
Occupation: Medical Student
Name: Eric Abraham
Age: 51
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
Current Residence: San Antonio, TX
Occupation: Cyber Security Analyst
Name: Erika Casupanan
Age: 32
Hometown: Niagara Falls, Ontario
Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario
Occupation: Communications Manager
Name: Evvie Jagoda
Age: 28
Hometown: Westchester, NY
Current Residence: Arlington, MA
Occupation: PHD student
Name: Genie Chen
Age: 46
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Current Residence: Portland, OR
Occupation: Grocery clerk
Name: Heather Aldret
Age: 52
Hometown: Charleston, SC
Current Residence: Charleston, SC
Occupation: Stay at Home Mom
Name: Jairus Robinson
Age: 20
Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK
Current Residence: Oklahoma City, OK
Occupation: College Student
Name: Liana Wallace
Age: 20
Hometown: Evanston, IL
Current Residence: Washington, DC
Occupation: College Student
Name: Naseer Muttalif
Age: 37
Hometown: Sri Lanka
Current Residence: Morgan Hill, CA
Occupation: Sales Manager
Name: Ricard Foyé
Age: 31
Hometown: Lynnwood, WA
Current Residence: Sedro-Woolley, WA
Occupation: Flight Attendant
Name: Sara Wilson
Age: 24
Hometown: Sherman Oaks, CA
Current Residence: Boston, MA
Occupation: Healthcare Consultant
Name: Shantel Smith
Age: 34
Hometown: Toronto, Canada
Current Residence: Washington, DC
Occupation: Pastor
Name: Sydney Segal
Age: 26
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Current Residence: Brooklyn, NY
Occupation: Law Student
Name: Tiffany Seely
Age: 47
Hometown: Forest Hills, Queens, NY
Current Residence: Plainview, NY
Occupation: Teacher
Name: Xander Hastings
Age: 21
Hometown: Jacksonville, FL
Current Residence: Chicago, IL
Occupation: App Developer
In anticipation of the all-new season, CBS also revealed that for the first time in series history, host Jeff Probst will take viewers inside the action and address the audience directly. The show is introducing a second screen "Game within the Game" interactive experience, designed just for junior fans.
Plus, expect some "exciting fresh elements" that will intensify the battle for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor.
"I cannot remember a time when I’ve been this excited to launch a new season of Survivor," Probst says in a statement. "Survivor 41 features a really likable group of savvy Survivor players and they are in for the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season we’ve ever done. We know we have the most loyal fans of any show on television, and we are pumped to bring them a new, exciting season of Survivor!"
Survivor returns to CBS with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The series is also available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.
