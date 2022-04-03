'Survivor' Star Zeke Smith Proposes to 'Superstore' Actor Nico Santos at GLAAD Awards

A touching proposal happened on Saturday at the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Survivor contestant Zeke Smith dropped down on one knee to pop the question to his boyfriend, Superstore star Nico Santos, on stage in a sweet moment.

The couple came on stage to promote GLAAD, and Smith surprised Santos with the proposal.

"Speaking of love stories," he started out. "Ours began four years ago here in our favorite restaurant, The Beverly Hills ballroom... he swept me off my feet. Nico, your love has taught me how to love. You are my other half, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you."

The crowd cheered and clapped as Smith got down on one knee and presented Santos with a Tiffany and Co. ring, which he happily accepted.

Santos returned to the mic, declaring, "Oh s**t!"

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Ketel One Vodka

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GLAAD

The couple later celebrated their love on social media.

Smith posted pics from the special moment, writing, "He said yes. I’m the luckiest guy in the world. Thank you to @glaad and @tiffanyandco for making it magical."

Santos also shared pics, writing, "I said yes. You have my heart forever @zekerchief."

Santos' Superstore co-star, America Ferrera, commented on his post, writing, "I mean, @zekerchief for the win!!!😍"

The couple first confirmed their romance in June 2018 with a sweet photo together at L.A. Pride.