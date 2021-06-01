'Survivor' Stars Sierra Dawn and Joe Anglim Welcome Daughter Della Dawn: Pic!

Sierra Dawn and Joe Anglim are parents! The Survivor alums took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they welcomed a daughter named Della Dawn Anglim.

In Sierra's sweet post, the sleeping newborn is swaddled in a patterned blanket and wearing a matching headwrap.

"Della Dawn Anglim, our world is forever changed," the new mom wrote alongside the adorable pic. "Thanks for choosing us baby girl."

Sierra added the hashtags #WelcomeToTheTribe and #Nobel to her post.

Joe shared the same pic on his Instagram, writing alongside the shot that "there are no words" to describe his daughter's arrival.

"We are forever grateful for you and can’t wait for the most exciting and best season yet," he wrote. "Ms. Della Dawn Anglim. #GodisSoGreat #noble #daughter #precious #light"

Sierra commented on her husband's post, writing, "I already see her daddy in her."

Sierra and Joe met while on Survivor: Worlds Apart in 2014. They didn't start dating until after the show, during which Sierra voted Joe off.

Sierra and Joe shared the pregnancy news with Thanksgiving-themed posts, with the then-mom-to-be quipping, "the turkey ain’t the only thing in the oven this year!"

When ET spoke to the pair in May 2019, they gushed over each other.

"I tell him every day, and I thank the Lord every day, because he literally is the most amazing man that I've ever met," Sierra said of Joe. "His heart is just incredible. I don't know how he deals with me and is so patient and kind. I'm so lucky."

"I couldn't say anything else but great things about her, too," Joe added of Sierra. "... We complement each other in a lot of good ways, and she's the yang, I'm the yin, so it's a very good balance, so we're a great team. There's no one else I want on my team."