Susan Lucci's Husband Helmut Huber Dead at 84

Susan Lucci's husband, Helmut Huber, has died. The TV producer died peacefully on Long Island, New York, on Monday. He was 84.

"A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply," a representative for Huber's family told ET statement. "With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest."

"Mr. Huber who formerly raced motorcycles in Austria was a first-rate skier, and avid golfer, belonging to the Garden City Golf Club and Westhampton Country Club," the rep added.

Lucci's publicist, Jessica Sciacchitano, told ET, "Helmut's passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend. The family kindly asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult time."

People was the first to report the news.

Huber is survived by Lucci, 75, whom he married in 1969, as well as his two sons and two daughters, his brother, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the American Stroke Association.

When ET spoke with Lucci in 2019, she gushed about celebrating her 50th anniversary with Huber.

"The number is huge but it’s gone quickly, so I think that that’s a good sign," she said, before offering some advice to other couples hoping to go the distance. "You have to be lucky, and I think keeping your sense of humor is a really good thing to do. And remember why you fell in love in the first place."