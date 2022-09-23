Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Reconcile After She Filed for Divorce

"They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences," Stallone's spokesperson told Page Six. "They are both extremely happy."

People also reported the couple's reconciliation.

However, Stallone's rep tells ET, "I do not know who provided a statement to Page Six."

The news of the couple's reconciliation came one day after ET obtained court docs that said Stallone and Flavin agreed "that it is in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable, and private manner out-of-court."

The couple, who tied the knot in 1997, share three daughters -- Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 26.

Rumors of trouble between the couple began in August, when Stallone covered up his tattoo of Flavin. He later covered up a second piece of ink of his wife.

Later that month, ET confirmed that Flavin had filed for divorce in Florida, alleging that Stallone "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."

Flavin requested at the time that she be able to continue living in their home in Palm Beach, Florida, and that Stallone not move anything from their marital assets.

Stallone responded to the news in a statement to ET, saying, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

The following day, Stallone responded to Flavin's divorce proceedings, saying that he "has not engaged in any conduct which constitutes intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets."

He went on to deny her requests to have exclusive occupancy of their home and to have the option to join in any of his business entities or corporations in the future.

Stallone hinted at a potential reconciliation earlier this month, when he shared a photo of himself and Flavin holding hands, though it was unclear if the PDA was a new pic or a throwback snap.

