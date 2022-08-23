Sylvester Stallone Covers Up His Tattoo of Wife Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone made a big change to one of his most iconic tattoos. The 76-year-old actor recently covered up the portrait of his wife, Jennifer Flavin, located on his bicep. The new ink was revealed in since-deleted pictures that were posted by artist Zach Perez.

Flavin's face was replaced by a photo of Sly’s character, Rocky’s, bull mastiff Butkus. The new ink has led fans to question if there are issues between the couple, who have been married for 25 years.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, the actor's rep shared that there is no cause for alarm. “Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable,” the rep said in a statement.

Sylvester Stallone/Instagram

“As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus. Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+.”

Stallone and Flavin tied the knot in 1997. The couple share three daughters, Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24 and Scarlet, 20.

Flavin -- who appears to be unfollowing her husband on Instagram -- recently shared a picture of her and their three girls.

“These girls are my priority ❤️ nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever🤍🙏🏻 #truth #family #forever,” she captioned the photo of her and her daughters in an embrace.

“You are our rock, cheerleader, and most incredible mom. We are so lucky to have you❤️ love you so much,” Sophia wrote in the comments.

“Strongest woman I know❤️,” Sistine wrote.

Scarlet commented on her mother’s post with a simple heart emoji.

In May, Stallone and Flavin celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. "Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife," Stallone gushed alongside a series of images of him and Flavin.

"There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated , patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!" he added.

Flavin took to the comments to react to the Escape Plan star’s message. "Thank you my love! I love you so much and we will be spending the next 25+ years together! Keep me laughing and I’m yours for the rest of my life!,” she wrote.

In 2017, Stallone praised Flavin for how their three daughters turned out. "I'm stunned that life has moved by so quickly, and my daughters turned out so wonderfully," he shared. "I have to give Jennifer all the credit."