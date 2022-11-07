Sylvester Stallone Says Marriage Troubles With Wife Jennifer Flavin Are Part of Family's Reality Show

Sylvester Stallone doesn’t mind putting his family business in the forefront. Following his split, and reconciliation, with wife Jennifer Flavin, the 76-year-old actor admits that the world will see the entire thing play out on his family’s upcoming reality TV show.

"Of course it’s part of the show," he told the Hollywood Reporter when asked if his and Flavin’s relationship will be depicted. "It’s the John Lennon thing: 'Life is what happens when you’re making other plans.' Hopefully, you’re involved with people who understand the foibles of life and the fragility of it and how rare a real good relationship is. Sometimes I put the work ahead of [my family], and that is a tragic mistake which won’t happen again."

For the series, which was confirmed over the summer, Stallone, Flavin and their three daughters, Sistine, 24, Sophia, 26, and Scarlet, 20, will have cameras follow their daily lives.

The Rocky star admitted that the reality TV show was the best way to spend more time with his family while working.

"I thought it would be the ultimate home movie," he shared. "This is a chance where I’m going to be with my kids under a work condition where they get to see me in action and I get to see them in action. What you will see is the real truth. This is a great opportunity. I don’t look at it as stooping to conquer. But each time you go in a different direction, people go, 'Oh God, you must be in trouble.' Just the opposite."

In August, Flavin filed for divorce from Stallone after 25 years. In her original divorce filing, Flavin said that the marriage between them was "irretrievably broken." Flavin then said in her divorce papers, obtained by ET, that she believed Stallone was hiding marital assets and, as such, had requested that the court instruct Stallone "from selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings." He denied it.

At the time, Stallone told ET, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Tulsa King star hinted at another cause of the split, which was speculated to be due to his Rottweiler, Dwight.

"Right now, I’m revved up,” he quipped during the weekend morning show. “And no one can be around me, that’s why I bought a dog.”

In June, Stallone teased the family reality show.

"I'm doing one," he told ET. "I want to call it Sly and the Family Stone but my daughters said, 'We'll kill you.' Me with my daughters. I thought, you know, I live a weird life, a funny life, 'cause I have daughters. So it's gonna go down, August."