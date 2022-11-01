Takeoff Dead at 28: Khloe Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Ja Rule and More Celebs Pay Tribute to Migos Rapper

Takeoff, one third of the group Migos, died early Tuesday morning after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas, according to multiple reports. The rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28. A representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed Takeoff's death to the Associated Press.
The Houston Police Department confirmed that a shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. CT at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston, and that "one victim was found deceased upon arrival." Authorities said that two other victims were taken to hospitals in private vehicles, but they did not reveal the identity of the deceased victim or those injured.
According to TMZ, Takeoff and Quavo, who was reportedly not harmed during the incident, were playing dice when an altercation broke out and someone opened fire, shooting and killing Takeoff.
Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos. Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, was his uncle, and Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was his cousin.
Following news of his death, the rapper's famous friends and followers took to social media to mourn his death.
Teyana Taylor shared a photo of the late rapper, writing, "Please tell me this is just a bad dream pleaseeeeeeee I don’t want to believe this lil bro please."
"Rip Takeoff… this shit has to STOP," wrote Ja Rule. "Sending love to friends and family."
Jemele Hill wrote on Twitter, "I was in college when Biggie and ‘Pac were killed and thought there was no way we’d ever experience anything remotely close to that again. Now it’s happening so frequently that you barely have time to recover before someone else killed. RIP Takeoff."
Khloe Kardashian also shared her condolences, writing, "This is so sad. Wow! over what?? May God cover everyone who is in pain. These senseless acts have got to end. So so sad."
