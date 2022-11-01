Takeoff, Migos Rapper, Dead at 28 After Fatal Shooting

Takeoff, one third of the group Migos, has died after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas, according to multiple reports. The rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28. A representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed Takeoff's death to the Associated Press.

John Cannon, a spokesperson for the Houston Police Department, tells ET that around 2:30 a.m. CT, "a large group of people were gathered at a party, shots were fired and police were called." When the police arrived on the scene, one victim was found dead, and two other victims were taken in private vehicles to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Cannon says that a number of witnesses left the scene before officers arrived and that authorities are still trying to locate them for further information.

According to TMZ, Takeoff and Quavo, who was reportedly not harmed during the incident, were playing dice when an altercation broke out and someone opened fire, shooting and killing Takeoff.

Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos. Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, was his uncle, and Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was his cousin.

Takeoff/Instagram Stories

Minutes before the shooting took place, Takeoff posted a photo to his Instagram Stories of himself smoking at the venue.

ET has reached out to Houston police, Migos and Takeoff's reps.