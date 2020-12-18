Tamar Braxton Sobs Recalling Suicide Attempt, Says She Thought Her Son Would Be Better Without Her (Exclusive)

Tamar Braxton is getting candid about her suicide attempt and why she decided to go forward with it. In ET's exclusive clip of the upcoming Peace of Mind With Taraji episode, Braxton, 43, admits that she thought her 7-year-old son, Logan, would be better off without her.

"Logan was the reason why I made that decision. I just felt like he deserved better. I felt like I was embarrassing him, being a fool on TV," Braxton expresses, breaking down in tears.

"You thought he would be better without you?" Tara P. Henson asks, with Braxton replying, "I thought in that moment."

"Because I knew that’s not what my whole life really was. That’s not who I was. I didn’t want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends," Braxton adds. "Here is this loudmouth ghetto mama." Watch the clip above.

In Henson's upcoming episode, titled "Surviving Mental Breakdown With Tamar Braxton," the singer and TV personality opens up about her mental breakdown, suicide attempt and what pushed her over the edge.

The Braxton Family Values star was found unresponsive on July 16 at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles. Braxton was then transferred to a local hospital facility to receive more specialized mental health treatment. She has since spoken out about that terrifying moment, previously telling Tamron Hall on her show, "That was the lowest point of life. I'm just going to be 100 percent. There has been a time where I wanted to, but this was the first time where I've actually acted on it."

"I already felt dead. I felt choked. It was about feeling like I could never be myself and being misunderstood and having the stigma of the angry Black woman all the time," she added.

ET's Kevin Frazier recently spoke with Henson and her co-host, Tracie Jade Jenkins, about having Braxton on their show and sharing her story. The two best friends are on a mission to shine a spotlight on mental health during the pandemic.

"I love that she felt safe enough to come here with us," Henson shared. "Because anyone that comes here, they are safe. I'm not some celebrity that just slap my name on this talk show. I am literally struggling myself. My best friend has struggled her entire life."

Peace of Mind With Taraji episodes drop weekly, every Monday and Wednesday, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch. For more on Braxton's mental health struggle, watch below.