Tamar Braxton Talks Helping Others 'Heal Out Loud' by Sharing Mental Health Journey (Exclusive)

Tamar Braxton isn't holding things back anymore. The singer and TV personality is using her own experiences with her mental health struggles to help and inform others in her candid podcast, Under Construction.

Braxton sat down as a guest co-host on Tuesday's Entertainment Tonight, and opened up with Kevin Frazier about what she's hoping to accomplish with her openness and honesty about her own personal ups and downs in life.

"I wanted to normalize mental health and I also wanted to create a platform to heal out loud," Braxton shared. "I just feel that my ministry now, is to give my struggles, my journey and not be ashamed of it so the next person will feel the same way."

Braxton was hospitalized in July 2020, after the reality star was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles. Braxton was soon transferred and treated at a facility specializing in mental health. She later opened up about the incident in October, saying that it was "the lowest point of life."

"I definitely am someone who knows what rock bottom looks like, what it feels like, and not being able to pull myself out," Braxton said on Tuesday. "So the only thing that can get you out is your mind. You have to think positive and be positive and that's just what I did."

One way that she's focused her energy and positivity is by taking the time required for self-care and self-consideration.

"I had to learn how to check in with myself and make sure that I'm not giving so much that I'm forgetting about me," Braxton explained.

Now, less than a year after her frightening health scare, Braxton has taken the steps to turn things around for herself, and the singer declared, "I feel like I'm living my best life."

"I feel amazing, I actually feel like I'm in my 20s. I feel great!" Braxton exclaimed, adding that she's also trying to always check in with her 7-year-old son, Logan, to "make sure I'm the best mother I can possibly be."

"At the end of the day, I have to make sure mentally I check in with him too, so we go to counseling together," she shared. "I need to make sure his happiness is first."

She also had nothing but love for her family -- including older sister Toni Braxton -- whom she's appeared alongside for years in their reality series Braxton Family Values.

"I don't know what I did in my life to be so lucky to have such an amazing family, full of beautiful, amazing African-American women," she marveled. "I take a lot of their advice, I take a lot of their experiences and, you know, I use it for my good."

Hear more from Braxton about her wellness and mental health battle in her podcast Under Construction, available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and all podcast platforms.