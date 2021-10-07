Tamera Mowry-Housley Says Her 8-Year-Old Son Can Already Cook Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner (Exclusive)

Tamera Mowry-Housley's kids are already quite the accomplished cooks! While co-hosting Thursday's Entertainment Tonight, the former Sister, Sister star talked about her new show, Baker's Dozen, and her own two children's amazing cooking skills.

Mowry-Housley and her husband, Adam Housley, are parents to 8-year-old Aden and 6-year-old Ariah. The 43-year-old actress says the family got into cooking together during the pandemic.

"Ever since the pandemic, because we were all stuck together, after a while we were looking at each other like, 'Uhhh,'" she jokes. "What are we gonna do? And my husband and I both love to cook. We had a show called 'Quarantine Cuisine' on social media. The thing blew up. At one point we were getting like a million views a night. So, the kids saw that and then they wanted to get involved. My son can cook breakfast, lunch and dinner."

As for Ariah, Mowry-Housley marveled about her "perfect" technique.

"She made eggs, the girl can crack an egg flawlessly," she shares. "And she helped me make cookies. And I have to say, I still even, like, will drop a piece of shell in there. But my daughter does not. She is perfect. I'm not just saying that. Like, she is fantastic."

When it comes to if her kids will follow in her acting footsteps, she says it's definitely a possibility with her daughter.

"Once, I saw my daughter, she didn't know I was watching. She was looking at herself in the mirror, and I was like, 'Oh Lord,'" she recalls. "And she was just acting. 'Hi,' flipping her hair, and I was like, 'Oh jeez, I'm gonna have to put this girl in movies.' And then once she found out that I actually do Christmas Hallmark films, she literally said, 'Mommy, can I be in your next movie?' So, you never know. I will put her in if, you know, she truly wants to do it. She has amazing comedic timing."

Mowry-Housley says Aden also has a great sense of humor.

"Aden is a little bit more quirky with his comedy," she shares. "You don't know where it's coming from. And Ariah, like, her timing, I mean the key to comedy, her timing, I'm just, like, wow. And there have been times where I'm, like, reprimanding them, and then they'll say something, and I'm trying not to laugh."

Mowry-Housley's new show, Baker's Dozen, which is streaming on Hulu, is a baking show that pits amateur bakers against professionals with weekly baking challenges.

"And that is the reason why I absolutely love this show and this is what makes Baker's Dozen different from all the other baking shows out there, we do put amateur bakers against professional bakers," she says. "And at first you would think, 'Oh, well, that's not really fair,' but the reality is once you watch this show, there are a lot of self-taught bakers out there who have amazing talent and with the pandemic, a lot of the bakers did career pivots. So I loved that they stepped into their passion with just faith and went for it and I'm so glad that they did."

Mowry-Housley says she was moved by the personal stories of the competitors.

"OK, now this is the thing, I was not prepared to be this emotional doing the show but I think it's because of the stories," she shares. "We had a baker who got injured and it was her passion to bake and she wasn't able to bake because she just physically couldn't, so the moment she got her mobility back she was like, 'OK, let's do this.' There was another baker who was homeless and he didn't let that stop him, again, this is what makes the show different."