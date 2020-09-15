Tan France x Etsy Collection Is Filled With Chic Home Essentials

Tan France has co-designed a limited-edition collection for Etsy! The Queer Eye star teamed up with 13 Etsy sellers to create super chic essentials for the home, including decor, loungewear, accessories and apothecary items.

Although it may seem too early to think about the holidays, the Tan France x Etsy collection is ideal for gift giving.

"This holiday season, I believe that people are going to be more thoughtful and selective with their gifting," France tells Etsy. "I hope that this collection offers buyers a chance to give the gift of something well made, and well considered. Something that the recipient knows has been selected specifically for them."

Standout items include a stunning wave-shaped concrete vase, cozy linen robe, chunky knit blanket and minimalist hexagon coasters. In addition to France, Etsy has also recently teamed up with more celebs such as Tia Mowry and JoJo Fletcher.

Shop France's Etsy collection and check out ET Style's top picks.