Taraji P. Henson to Host 2021 BET Awards

Taraji P. Henson is bringing her talents to the 2021 BET Awards!

The network announced on Monday that the Empire star will be hosting the annual awards ceremony, which is taking place Sunday, June 27 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

"For more than 20 years, the BET Awards have been a celebration of Black creativity, art and excellence," Henson said in a statement. "Returning live, this year's show will be unlike anything we have ever seen before, and I am honored to be sharing the stage with so many powerful and prolific women in music and entertainment. The BET Awards will once again be at the forefront of Black culture."

Additionally, Queen Latifah will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. The theme of this year’s ceremony is the "Year of the Black Woman," celebrating and honoring their immense impact on the culture.

"Black women have been essential drivers of change throughout history, from the political sphere to the cultural zeitgeist," Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, explained. "The BET Awards is the ultimate celebration of Black culture, and we are looking forward to spotlighting and celebrating Black women during this year's show, recognizing them for everything they've accomplished and applauding them for what's to come."

The nominations for this year's ceremony were announced last month. Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead with seven nods each, followed closely behind by Cardi B and Drake who both earned five nominations. See the full list of nominations here, and tune into the 2021 BET Awards Sunday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.