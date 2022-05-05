Taraji P. Henson to Host 2022 BET Awards

Taraji P. Henson will be back on stage to host the 2022 BET Awards! The network announced that the actress will return to host the annual award show for the second year in a row on Sunday, June 26 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

"I am honored to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists; you can even say it is the Empire of Black Excellence," Henson said in a statement. "Working with amazing partners like Scott and Connie at BET and Jesse Collins Entertainment is a creative's dream. I can't wait to celebrate Black music, entertainment, and culture with our viewers on what will be one unforgettable night."

"Taraji P. Henson is the personification of Black excellence, and we are excited to collaborate with the phenomenal multi-talented stage and screen actress to host the ultimate celebration of Black culture again this year," said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. "For over two decades, the BET Awards has been home to Black brilliance, talent, and creativity, providing unforgettable cultural moments, and we look forward to raising the bar for BET Awards 2022."

The Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress hosted the 2021 BET Awards and used the opportunity to honor some iconic Black women who have had an impact on pop culture. Henson kicked off the show with a memorable opening monologue and had roses handed out to several women in the room, including Zendaya, Jazmine Sullivan, Issa Rae and "Queen" Maxine Waters. She also donned various ensembles throughout the show that honored and celebrated the styles and looks of some groundbreaking artists.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Henson on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, before the 2021 show kicked off, and she opened up about how it feels to be hosting, saying, "It makes me feel amazing."

"I'm just so proud! BET is where we own our industry... we own this to celebrate each other, uplift each other, in an industry that doesn't do that for us so many times," she shared. "So I'm glad we just have each other. You know what we always say, "We all we got, but guess what, we all we need.'"

Tune into the 2022 BET Awards Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.