Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack Had a Disagreement on 'Flip or Flop' Set, Source Says

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack may appear amicable onscreen, but things aren't always perfect behind-the-scenes of Flip or Flop. ET has learned that the former couple, who were married from 2009–2018 and share two kids together, recently had a disagreement on set.

According to a source, tensions have been building between the two ever since Christina publicly admitted via Instagram that she smoked a Bufo toad, which she claims "reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 minutes."

"[Tarek and Christina] share children, a workplace. Things are going to bubble over," ET's source says, adding that Tarek is "concerned" about Christina and the safety of their kids, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. "She will always be the mother of his kids."

Christina made the admission about smoking toad venom earlier this month while confirming her new romance with Joshua Hall, her first relationship since divorcing Ant Anstead. Days later, she shared even more details about the experience on her Instagram Stories, telling fans that there were "a lot of people asking about the Bufo toad venom."

"Smoking the Bufo toad venom is a life changing experience and different for every person. It can't be summed up in a post," Christina explained. "My experience felt like my ego was being ripped away from me -- a much needed 'ego death.'"

While speaking to ET last month, Christina opened up about the importance of practicing self-care, and why it was important for her to document her health and wellness journey on her other HGTV show, Christina on the Coast.

"That's one of the most important things to me, is just staying mentally and physically healthy," she said at the time. "With autoimmune conditions, if I don't take time to meditate and go for walks and focus on spirituality, I will just kind of hit a wall. And I don't really have that option with kids and work and everything, so that's just a big part of my journey."



"You'll see me going to my holistic doctor, just to make sure I'm taking my supplements and we're checking in to make sure that I'm staying healthy," she added. "It's very important."

Hear more in the video below.