Taylor Hawkins Had '10 Different Substances' in System, Colombian Authorities Say Amid Investigation

Following Taylor Hawkins' death on Friday at his hotel in Bogotá, Colombia, authorities are releasing details regarding the circumstances of the Foo Fighters drummer's passing.

The Attorney General's Office in Colombia shared the preliminary results of the urine toxicology test in a press release on Twitter Saturday, stating it indicates "the presence of 10 different substances: THC (Marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, among others."

The release also notes that The National Institute of Forensic Medicine "continues to conduct the necessary medical studies to ascertain the cause of death."

According to a statement released by the District Health Secretary in the town of Chapinero, the local emergency center received a report of patient with chest pains at a hotel located in the northern part of the city on Friday night. An ambulance was dispatched to the hotel.

The press release states that the health professional who attended to the emergency indicated that respective resuscitation maneuvers were carried out. However, there was no response and Hawkins was declared dead.

Authorities subsequently removed his body from the scene and opened an official investigation into his death.

"The District Health Secretary regrets to report the death of this talented musician and drummer, widely recognized internationally for his work," the release stated, in Spanish. "In addition, condolences are sent to his family, companions and followers."

Additionally, the attorney general’s office in Colombia stated on Twitter on Saturday that a "team of prosecutors and investigators has been assigned to attend the urgent matter and support the investigation."

The Foo Fighters were in the midst of a South American tour, and were set to headline the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia, on Friday night.

Many fans who were set to attend the concert turned up to the hotel where Hawkins died to light candles and leave tributes and messages outside. Many fans lit candles and held vigil in honor of the musician, as they left flowers and consoled one another over the loss.

On Friday night, the band shared the heartbreaking news on social media on Friday night, writing in a statement, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."