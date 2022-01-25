Taylor Lautner Talks 'Twilight' Resurgence and 'Home Team' (Exclusive)

Taylor Lautner is reflecting on how Twilight is finding a new audience. The 29-year-old actor told ET's Matt Cohen how he feels about the franchise that made him famous experiencing a resurgence as of late.

The five-movie series, in which Lautner starred as werewolf Jacob Black, was incredibly popular when the flicks were being released, from 2008 to 2012. Up until recently, it was only the OG fans that continued to passionately discuss the films, Lautner told ET.

"The past few years... it was just the TwiMoms stopping me in the street," Lautner explained. "It just kinda outgrew itself. I love the TwiMoms, but only recently has it resurged."

The resurgence is likely due to the films, which starred Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson as a human and vampire who fall in love, landing on Netflix. The streaming service's addition of the flicks has attracted Gen Z to them, including celebs like Olivia Rodrigo.

"We have these young teenagers starting to watch it," Lautner marveled. "It's crazy to see it come back around."

While fans may just now be discovering Twilight, Lautner has moved on to other projects, including the upcoming film Home Team, which he stars in alongside Kevin James.

The flick is based off of the real-life story of Sean Payton, the New Orleans Saints head coach who moved home to coach his son's football team following a one-year NFL suspension.

"As soon as I heard the story, I was 100 percent sold. I was like, 'I'm totally in,'" James told ET. "It's an amazing story and I was blessed to be part of it. And then I found out who was in it and was gonna be part of this journey with me. It's Taylor and all the guys we had. It was a no brainer for me. I was in."

James, who stars as Payton in the film, had nothing but kind words to say about his co-star.

"When you work in this business there’s a lot of people who aren’t as great as they should be and Taylor's literally up there with Jerry Stiller, Henry Winkler," James said. "He is amazingly easy to work with. He can roll with everything... He’s the greatest. I’m thrilled to work with him on this one."

In fact, James told ET, he likes his co-star so much that he has "a bunch of surprises lined up that won’t disappoint" for Lautner's bachelor party, following his November engagement to Tay Dome. James may have to wait a while to put those plans into action, though, as Lautner and Dome have yet to start the wedding planning process.

"We're super excited. We haven't started planning," Lautner said. "We're kind of really just soaking this all in. We're gonna take it one day at a time, but I feel so blessed."

Home Team will land on Netflix Friday, Jan. 28.

