Taylor Swift Announces 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version)' Short Film

Taylor Swift has yet another surprise for her fans! Good Morning America announced on Friday that the 31-year-old singer will release a short film, All Too Well: The Short Film, featuring the long-awaited 10 minute-long version of her song, "All Too Well," which will be included on her upcoming album, Red (Taylor's Version).

Swift wrote, directed, and stars in the short film, which will also feature Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf actor Dylan O'Brien.

In a sneak peek of the short film, which, along with Red (Taylor's Version), will be released on Nov. 12, a car drives down a tree-lined street in the fall.

EXCLUSIVE: @GMA gets a first look at the trailer for “All Too Well ten minute version,” a brand new short film written by, directed by and starring @taylorswift13! The film comes out next Friday. pic.twitter.com/VOBTE6dO5d — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 5, 2021

Red, which was first released in 2012, will be the second album Swift has rerecorded, following the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version) in April. Swift announced Red (Taylor's Version) as her next undertaking this past summer.

In August, Swift revealed the 30-track list for the rerecorded album, which will feature collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and more.

Swift is working to rerecord and release her first five albums, following her highly publicized feud with Big Machine Label Group's Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta over her original master recordings.

Red (Taylor's Version) is due out Friday, Nov. 12