Taylor Swift Drops New 'Red' Vault Door Video, Calls It 'Casually Cruel in the Name of Being Honest'

Taylor Swift is sharing a new video with her fans.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old singer dropped a vault door visual for what seems to be for her re-recorded single, "All Too Well," which will be on her Red (Taylor's Version) album, out Nov. 19.

"Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest," she tweeted of the video snippet, which are lyrics from the song.

Swift fans were hard at work deciphering the clues in this video that is filled with word jumbles. Some Swifties quickly figured out that it was a 13×13 word search.

Some of the clues include Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, "All Too Well," and "Ten."

In June, Swift shared that she would next be revisiting her hit 2012 album after releasing Fearless (Taylor's Version) in April. The new album will include all 30 songs that were originally meant to go on Red, including a track that is 10-minutes long -- which many fans are speculating is the extended version of "All Too Well."

In her Instagram post, the multi-GRAMMY winner explained that she felt healed enough to return to Red after feeling like a "heartbroken person."

"Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators," she shared. "And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way."

In July 2019, Scooter Braun bought the rights to Swift's early records, which were recorded with Big Machine. Swift, who was disappointed with the sale, then penned a passionate open letter condemning Braun and Big Machine and kicking off a highly public feud.

However, even though she couldn't own her original masters, her contract allowed her to re-record her music at some point in the future. She then announced her plans to re-record her first five albums.