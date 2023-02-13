Taylor Swift Is 2022's Highest-Paid Female Entertainer: See Who Made 'Forbes' List

Taylor Swift is in a league of her own -- literally. Swift madeForbes' annual list of highest-earning entertainers, where she was the only female performer to make the rankings at all.

Due to her ongoing popularity, streaming royalties, licensing fees and other income streams, the "Anti-Hero" songstress raked in an estimated $92 million in 2022.

According to Forbes, Swift could end up making even more this year. The list explained, "Crashing Ticketmaster with insane demand for her Midnights tour in November suggests an even bigger 2023 for her, as she’ll be on the road for 52 nights across the U.S. with a potential 9-figure payout as a result."

While $92 million is undoubtedly epic, the total only earned Swift 9th place on the Top 10 list, with a number of unexpected names coming in high in the rankings.

Topping Forbes annual list is the progressive rock group Genesis, largely due to Concord Music Group buying their catalog in September for $300 million.

Sting came in second for 2022, after selling his music last February to Universal Music Group for $300 million as well. Genesis took the edge with income from touring and royalties.

In third place is Tyler Perry -- notably the list's only billionaire -- with $175 million earned last year. South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone earned 4th place with $160 million, which is almost entirely due to their monumental 2021 deal with Paramount.

Fellow TV creators James L. Brooks and Matt Groening, makers of The Simpsons, earned $105 million, nabbing them 5th place, followed closely by Brad Pitt, who earned $100 million, largely through his Plan B production banner.

The Rolling Stones ($98 million), James Cameron ($95 million), Swift, and Bad Bunny ($88) round out the list.

Swift's placement on Forbes' list comes just over a week after she took home her 12th GRAMMY Award, winning Best Music Video for her celebrated short film "All Too Well."