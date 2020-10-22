Taylor Swift Presents Gabby Barrett With Her First Televised Award at 2020 CMT Music Awards

Gabby Barrett's first televised award was handed out by an icon! During Wednesday night's 2020 CMT Music Awards, Taylor Swift virtually presented the American Idol alum with the trophy for Breakthrough Video of the Year for her "I Hope" video. Swift herself won the award back in 2007 for her "Tim McGraw" video.

"I was honored to win this award 13 years ago because it's voted on by the fans," Swift said. "The CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year shines a light on a brand-new artist and I can't wait to see who you've chosen this year."

After the nominees were read, Barrett, who performed the track earlier in the show, seemed shocked to hear her name read off as the winner.

"Oh my gosh. OK. I don't even know what to say, because I didn't think I was going to win," she said. "But first I would like to thank my lord and savior, Jesus Christ, because I wouldn't be able to be doing what I love every single day without him, so thank you."

"Secondly, all of the fans that voted, thank you so much," Barrett continued. "That's something that I absolutely love about country music coming into it, was how loyal the fan bases are and how they just incredibly love the people they love, so thank you so much."

Barrett continued her speech by thanking her husband, family and team, before concluding by revealing that her win marked her very first televised award.

"I'm so new to this. This is my first time receiving a television award, so thank you so much, CMT. Thank you, everybody," she said. "I appreciate it so much."