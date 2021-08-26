Taylor Swift Proves She's Officially a 'Cat Lady' in Funny New TikTok Video

She said so herself! Taylor Swift isn't afraid to embrace her inner cat lady in her second-ever TikTok video. The 31-year-old performer took to the platform to share a throwback 2014 interview from Live With Kelly and Michael.
"Before I got the second cat, I was kind of canvasing everyone I knew, saying, 'Is cats, cat lady?' Two cats is cats and there's more than one. And they're like, 'No, three cats is a cat lady, two cats is a party,'" Swift says in the clip.
She then cuts to herself walking across the screen in a Kelly green tank top and jeans holding her three cats, Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey, and Benjamin Button.
Swift welcomed Benjamin Button back in 2019 after meeting the kitten on the set of her "ME!" music video and falling instantly in love.
"I've never had a cat love people this much," Swift said of Benjamin in a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot. "I know kittens are cute, but that kitten is special."
