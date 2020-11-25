Taylor Swift Reacts to Her 2021 GRAMMY Nominations: 'Ask Us How Our Day's Been'

Taylor Swift is back in the running for Album of the Year. On Tuesday, the singer earned six GRAMMY nominations -- including an AOTY nomination for her latest record, Folklore -- and took to social media to celebrate.

Swift shared a shot of herself on Zoom, cheersing with producer and pal Jack Antonoff as well as Folklore collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jonathan Low. "Ask us how our days been," she captioned the pic.

A follow-up to 2019’s Lover -- which was considered one of the biggest snubs at the 2020 GRAMMYs -- Folklore is also recognized in Best Pop Vocal Album, with nominations for lead single "Cardigan" in Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance and "Exile," Swift's collaboration with Bon Iver, in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Swift also nabbed a nomination for her work on the Cats soundtrack, with the Andrew Lloyd Webber co-penned "Beautiful Ghosts" among the Best Song Written for Visual Media nominees.

Antonoff, meanwhile, received a nomination for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical for his body of work this year, which includes three Folklore tracks: "August," "Mirrorball" and "This Is Me Trying."

Swift has previously been nominated for 35 GRAMMY awards and won 10. Her latest nominations come mere days after she won Artist of the Year at the2020 American Music Awards. "You guys have been beyond wonderful all the years of my career, but especially this one, when we've been so far apart,” Swift said while accepting the award. "Your reaction to Folklore and all the ways in which your imagination honored that album, I just love you so much."

The 63nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 and broadcast live on CBS.