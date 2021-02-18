Taylor Swift Says Joe Alwyn's Support Helped Her 'Move Past Fear and Self-Doubt' About Getting Political

Joe Alwyn is certainly something of a muse for Taylor Swift. The celebrated singer-songwriter recently opened up about her decision to start getting political, and revealed the role her boyfriend played in inspiring her.

"As a country musician, I was always told it’s better to stay out of [politics]," Swift recently shared with Vanity Fair. "The Trump presidency forced me to lean in and educate myself."

Swift first really threw her hat in the ring ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. The songstress was credited with a huge spike in voter registration after throwing her support behind the democratic opponent to Republican Marsha Blackburn.

Despite this, Blackburn won, and the many democratic defeats were painful to Swift. Her experiences were part of her 2020 biographical documentary Miss Americana -- which also featured an original song, "Only the Young," a politically charged anthem which was written in response to the disappointment.

After Trump's election in 2016, Swift explained, "I found myself talking about government and the presidency and policy with my boyfriend [Alwyn], who supported me in speaking out."

"I started talking to my family and friends about politics and learning as much as I could about where I stand," she continued. "I’m proud to have moved past fear and self-doubt, and to endorse and support leadership that moves us beyond this divisive, heartbreaking moment in time."

It was partially through Alwyn's support that Swift embraced her platform as a vehicle for making a difference. Of course, fans know "Only The Young" is only a small part of Alwyn's contribution to Swift's catalogue. The actor also helped pen a few songs on Swift's recent albums, folklore and evermore, under a pseudonym.

Check out the video below for more on Swift and Alwyn's musical romance.