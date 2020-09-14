Taylor Swift Sends Katy Perry's Daughter Daisy a Hand-Embroidered Blanket

Looks like Daisy Bloom got something even more special from Taylor Swift than a cardigan! The newborn daughter of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom was gifted a hand-embroidered pink satin blanket from the "Exile" singer, which Perry shared on Instagram.

"Miss 🌼🕊 adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift 😩😩😩 hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager ♥️" Perry captioned a photo of the personalized gift that features a red embroidered flower and the words, "Baby Bloom."

Swift also penned a note to the A-list couple, which was dated May 3, noting that she had a similar blanket as a child.

Perry and Swift have had a complicated relationship through the years. The "Smile" singer was rumored to be the subject of Swift's 2014 hit, "Bad Blood," after a dispute over backup dancers. Then in 2018, Perry sent Swift a literal olive branch to help bury the hatchet. In 2019, Perry appeared in Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video, confirming the two pop stars had officially made amends.

Swift isn't the only mega star to send Daisy Bloom a gift. Beyoncé also congratulated the new parents with a stunning bouquet of white flowers, and Perry's American Idol co-judge, Lionel Richie, also sent over a cute unicorn bathrobe and champagne for the parents.

