Taylor Swift Shares Original Version of 'The Lakes' for 'Folklore's 1-Year Anniversary

It's been one year since Taylor Swift released Folklore.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter celebrated the anniversary of her eighth studio album by sharing the original version of her song "The Lake." She also took to social media to share a special message about the LP and thank those who helped her bring the album to life.

"It’s been one year since we escaped the real world together and imagined ourselves someplace simpler. With tall tall trees and salt air. Where you’re allowed to wear lace nightgowns that make you look like a Victorian ghost every day & no one will side eye you cause no one is around," Swift began. "It’s just you and your imaginary cabin and the stories you make up to pass the time."

"To say thank you for all you have done to make this album what it was, I wanted to give you the original version of The Lakes," she continued, also giving Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughters, among others a shout-out. "Happy 1 year anniversary to Rebekah, Betty, Inez, James, Augustine, and the lives we all created around them. Happy Anniversary, folklore. 🌿."

Folklore followed 2019's Lover, and included hits "Cardigan" and "Exile." The album, however, wasn't Swift's only release last year. At the end of 2020, she also surprised fans when she dropped Evermore.Swift called her ninth studio album, the "sister record" of Folklore.

"To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs," she said on social media at the time. "To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in."

Folklore, meanwhile, won Album of the Year at this year's GRAMMY Awards, making Swift the first female artist in history to win the category three times.

During her acceptance speech, Swift called out several of her famous friends and her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. The two have been dating since 2016 and the actor helped co-write several songs on Folklore and Evermore, including "Exile," under the pseudonym William Bowery.

"Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine," she mentioned.

Last month, Swift announced that she'll be re-recording her 2012 hit album, Red. The new "Taylor's Version" will drop November 19. The album will include all 30 songs that were originally meant to go on the album, including a track that is 10-minutes long -- which many fans are speculating is the extended version of "All Too Well."

