Taylor Swift Slams 'Ginny and Georgia' for 'Deeply Sexist' Joke About Her

Taylor Swift is not impressed by Netflix's wildly popular new show, Ginny and Georgia. The series about a young mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey), and her teenage daughter, Ginny (Antonia Gentry), features a barb that directly references Swift.

"What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift," Ginny tells her mother in one scene.

On Monday, Swift tweeted the line, writing, "Hey Ginny and Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s**t as FuNnY."

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

Swift also called out Netflix, which still streams her documentary, Miss Americana.

"Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you," Swift added of her doc that was released in January 2020. "Happy Women’s History Month I guess."

ET has reached out to Netflix for comment.

This isn't the first time Swift has called out someone out for making a joke about her personal life. At the 2013 Golden Globes, Tina Fey poked fun at Swift's highly publicized dating life, jokingly warning her to "stay away" from Michael J. Fox's son, and that the singer could use "some me time" to learn about herself.

Swift wasn't a fan of the joke, and later recited a quote Katie Couric told her when an interviewer from Vanity Fair brought it up.

"You know, Katie Couric is one of my favorite people, because she said to me she had heard a quote that she loved, that said, 'There's a special place in hell for women who don't help other women.'"