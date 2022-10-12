Taylor Swift Spills Details on 'Midnights' Collaboration With Lana Del Rey, 'Snow on the Beach'

The countdown to Midnights continues.

Taylor Swift shared new details about another track on her upcoming album, out Oct. 21, this time opening up about the LP's lone feature from Lana Del Rey -- "Snow on the Beach."

"'Snow on the Beach' featuring Lana Del Rey is track four on Midnights and I cannot get through that sentence without grinning because I am such a massive fan of Lana Del Rey," Swift gushed, addressing their collaboration in an Instagram video post.

She described the song as being "about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you, sort of in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel ... at the same moment." She compared it to a feeling of, "'Wait, is this real? Is this a dream? Is this for real? Is this happening? Is this really happening?' Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach."

The 32-year-old superstar promised to reveal more about working with Del Rey in the future, describing her as "one of the best musical artists ever. The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege."

Swift has been busy teasing details of her highly anticipated new release through a series of late-night reveals.

Last week, she opened up about the catalyst for the album's opening track, "Lavender Haze."

"I happened upon the phrase 'Lavender Haze' when I was watching Mad Men and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it was a common phrase that was used in the '50s where they would just describe being in love," she explains. "Like, If you were in the 'Lavender Haze,' that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful."

She continues, "and I guess theoretically when you're in the 'Lavender Haze,' you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud. And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now -- not just, like, quote-unquote public figures -- because we live in the era of social media and if the world finds out that you're in love with somebody, they're gonna weigh in on it."

Unsurprisingly, Swift says she has plenty of experience in this lane -- specifically when it comes to her longtime love, Joe Alwyn.

"My relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it," she shares. "And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it."

