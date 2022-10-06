Taylour Paige Marries Designer Rivington Starchild 2 Weeks After Revealing Engagement

Taylour Paige rang in her 32nd birthday in the sweetest way -- tying the knot! The Zola star and designer Rivington Starchild got married on Wednesday, which the latter shared with his Instagram followers in a short slide of photos.

The wedding comes two weeks after the actress publicly revealed her engagement by posting a romantic photo of herself with a "mystery man" and rocking a gorgeous diamond ring.

"Out of nowhere!! You appeared and showed me that the way that I love, was always the way because it’s your way too," Paige captioned the Sept. 19 photo. She also tagged the luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co.

And although the actress never confirmed her romance with the Rivington roi Rebis designer, the two have been photographed together on Starchild's Instagram page, where his streetwear designs, RRR 123, are also on display.

A rep for Taylour Paige confirmed the news, telling ET, "Taylour Paige and Rivington Starchild got married."

On Wednesday, Starchild posted several photos of him wearing a Rivington roi Rebis suit alongside various others. In the gallery's second photo, Starchild and Paige stand before a floral arbor, with Paige in a stunning white wedding gown and holding a bouquet.

On the Instagram account for RRR 123, the designer shared a video of the duo dancing along to Jagged Edges' "Let's Get Married" with the caption "J.M," which presumably stands for "just married." In the video, Taylour sings along to the song and jokes that "this thing" started three months ago for the couple.

rrr123label Instagram Stories

Logan Browning, who previously starred on VH1's Hit the Floor with Paige, also documented the couple's special day on her Instagram account. The Dear White People actress posted several photos from the ceremony in a gallery, which included a better look at Paige's hooded gown, the couple standing at the altar and their intimate reception.

"0.5.22 🤍 'she is good,'" Browning captioned the post.

Congratulations to the happy couple!