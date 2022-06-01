Tayshia Adams Reveals If She's Done Dating Within Bachelor Nation (Exclusive)

Tayshia Adams will be looking outside of Bachelor Nation for her next beau. ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the 31-year-old former Bachelorette ahead of her hosting duties at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, and she revealed that she's not interested in dating any more members of the franchise.

Tayshia split from Zac Clark back in November. The pair got engaged on her season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2020.

"I think I’m good, respectfully," Tayshia told ET of dating within Bachelor Nation. "Respectfully, I think I’m good. I think I’m good."

Tayshia also shared that she likely won't return to Bachelor Nation shows, either as a contestant or a host.

Bachelor in Paradise is unlikely, Tayshia said, because she's "looking at the beaches of more like Cabo," rather than Sayulita, Mexico, where BiP is filmed.

As for returning as a host -- Tayshia teamed up with Kaitlyn Bristowe to host seasons 17 and 18 of The Bachelorette -- the reality star said, "We'll see what happens," before noting, "I feel like I’m doing pretty well doing [with] some other things."

Tayshia told ET that, following her split from Zac, she's been "doing my own thing [and] coming back to my center." One aspect of Tayshia living her "best life" was when she was tapped to host this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, a honor she called "very surreal."

While Tayshia won't be dating within Bachelor Nation, she joked that she has her eyes on some reality stars who will be in attendance at the awards ceremony.

"I have picked certain people to be here so that way I can possibly say hello," she quipped.

All jokes aside, Tayshia, who may have upwards of six outfit changes during her hosting gig, said that "every single reality star... at least the ones we all love and the ones that start the most drama" will be at the event.

"I might be a matchmaker. I might try to stir the pot a little bit and set up somebody with somebody else. I might just try to hit on some people of my own," she teased of what fans can expect. "[It] is going to be an insane night."

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, will kick off live from Barker Hangar on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Immediately following the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV will air the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, hosted by Tayshia Adams, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/PT.