'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer Reveals Her New Boyfriend (Exclusive)

Leah Messer has found love!

On Friday, the Teen Mom 2 star posted an image on Instagram canoodling with a mystery man, sending fans into a tizzy. The couple sits affectionately on a bench, with the man sweetly kissing Leah's cheek and his hand gracefully caressing her face. But the question remains: who is the gentleman who has swept the mom of three off her feet?

ET can exclusively confirm that Leah's beau is 25-year-old Jaylan Mobley. He's a Charlotte, North Carolina, native who works as a US Army cyber officer and formerly worked for NASA. In an email interview, Leah tells ET all the sweet details about her growing romance with Jaylan, including how they met, when they started dating, if he's met her three daughters and if they're in love! Read below to learn more.

ET: Congrats on the new romance! How did you meet?

Leah Messer: We met through a project Jaylan did with ESPN and the Army that was filmed and captured by one of my PA’s in September 2020. In growing my network, I followed Jaylan, and in February of this year, we connected through DMs and he asked me on a date. On our first date, he picked me up took me to a lovely dinner at Bricks & Barrels in Charleston, West Virginia, and then we went to the Wiz Khalifa concert at the WV Power Park. It was amazing.

How long have you been together?

We officially became exclusive during our trip to Costa Rica, when Jaylan asked me to be his girlfriend over a sunset dinner! It was perfect! This makes nearly a month, but we are excited to see what the future holds.



What qualities does Jaylan have that ultimately won you over?

When Jaylan started checking all the boxes and characteristics that I had been looking for in a partner, I won’t even lie, I was taken aback. He’s so compassionate, caring, patient, kind, thoughtful, has a great sense of humor, is adventurous, and LOVES kids. I swore he wasn’t real!



Your Instagram reveal photo is beautiful. Tell us about doing this photoshoot and why you decided to take your relationship public.

We took so many photos in Costa Rica, but it wasn’t even really a set-up shoot for the two of us. I had a glam photoshoot on this day with @ashotoflee @leeshialee, so he just hopped in a couple of shots with me, and it was perfect, so I decided to post that one. I’m happy I met Jaylan, and you better believe I want to show off the love and chemistry that we share together. It’s beautiful!



Last time you spoke with ET, you told us your daughters are tough judges of character when it comes to your dating life. Did they give Jaylan a tough time at first, or grill him before taking you out?

Jaylan and the girls just recently met, and they connected so well that initially it scared me, but I want my girls to see who is making their mama smile. I’m happy they got to meet him and love him. Addie happened to be home when he picked me up for our first date. When he pulled into the wrong house, she insisted on letting him know that he needed to pick her Mom up at the correct home and directed him to exactly where to pick me up. She was like, 'Oh no, sir, you need to pick my mama up at the front door. Please and thank you!'

How do your girls get along with Jaylan? What kind of activities do they like doing together?

They literally just met, but it’s the playing tag for me and running around the house and recent dinner/movie nights we've had. He also went to the girls' most recent horseback riding lesson with us. My heart can’t take this. Ali also had to show him her newfound love for the clarinet, Aleeah had to show him her vocals and talk about her passion for the ocean, and Addie just wanted to go to the park, play tag and pull out her most recent pranks. At the end of the day, Jaylan is such a great person and I know he’ll be such a positive influence in my daughters' lives. They love him, and that’s what I needed to know before introducing them all.

Have you exchanged the 'L-word' yet or discussed moving in together or getting engaged?

I think the chemistry is there, I think the love is real, and I’ve honestly never been so excited to see where something like this will go. I just want to stay present, patient, and see where this will go. Time flies when you’re having the best time of your life. We're just focused on making more memories.



Give us an update on your life! How are things with you, your work projects and health?