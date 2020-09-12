'Teen Mom OG' Star Catelynn Lowell Shares She Suffered Pregnancy Loss

Catelynn Lowell is opening up about her heartbreaking loss. The 28-year-old reality star revealed on Tuesday that she suffered a miscarriage.

The Teen Mom OG star took to social media on Tuesday afternoon to share the painful news, and to express her heartache over the development.

"I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby," she wrote. “I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it."

"I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year," Lowell continued, posting a collage photo of herself and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, as well as a positive pregnancy test that Lowell would have shared in her pregnancy announcement.

"Thank you in advance for your prayers, love, and support," she continued. "Know that I’m there for you and care as much as you guys are there to support me."

Lowell concluded, "I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this. This was painful to share... but again, you’re not alone. 🙏💔"

Baltierra and Lowell have been together for over a decade. They first placed their daughter, Carly, up for adoption in 2009 during an emotional episode of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. On New Year’s Day 2015, they welcomed their second daughter, Novalee, whom they parent together. The pair welcomed their third child, Vaeda, in February 2019.

Catelynn previously suffered a traumatic miscarriage in 2017, which led to her spending time in a treatment facility for depression. The pair struggled with marital troubles during Lowell's pregnancy with Vaeda and briefly separated before reconciling.

