Teresa Palmer Pregnant With Baby No. 4 With Husband Mark Webber

Congratulations to Teresa Palmer and her husband, Mark Webber! The actress announced she's pregnant with their fourth child together on her 35th birthday.

Palmer shared sweet photos of her snuggling with her three children -- 7-hear-old Bodhi Rain, 4-year-old Forest Sage and 1-year-old Poet Lake -- on Instagram, with her baby bump visible.

"35 years ago right around now I was born in sunny Adelaide," she wrote. "Today I am thinking of my mothers transition to motherhood and feel grateful to her for all she has done for me. I celebrate her, a healthy full life & the miracle of birth. Reflecting on this surrounded by my darling babies, including our newest little love 🌙🤰💫 @markwebber #wehavesomanychildren #thebestkindofbirthdaypresent."

She later shared an adorable photo of Poet Lake kissing her baby bump, writing, "Little bub and bumpy. She is very excited to have a real life baby in the house to cuddle! Hopefully she’s a little more gentle than she is with her dolls 😳🧡⁣."

The Warm Bodies actress and Webber have been married since December 2013. The 40-year-old Snow Day actor is also a dad to his son, Isaac, from a previous relationship. Webber shared his own birthday tribute to Palmer on Friday.

"If you were never born, I wouldn’t know what true love is," he wrote on Instagram. "Happy birthday beautiful, I’ve never loved you more than I do right now."